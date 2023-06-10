WORLD JAMS is Changing Lives in The Music Industry By Creating Global Recording Artists
As the #1 Source for Boosting Spotify Streams, YouTube Views, & Social Media Awareness, World Jams is the Platform for Independent & Major Labels and Artists.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global music industry has gone digital, giving independent artists more opportunities to launch their careers. While a growing number of unsigned artists are breaking through, many promising new artists simply do not have the right support to understand how to start or maintain a successful music marketing campaign. Without adequate support, sustaining impactful marketing, getting enough Spotify streams, YouTube views, and promoting their brand on social media can be a struggle.
World Jams is the game-changer all up-and-coming artists and labels need.
World Jams is the premier buzz marketing and music trend-setting platform for independent & major labels and artists. Specializing in promoting music and artists, World Jams is changing lives for the better in the music industry. They offer up-and-coming talent the tools and resources necessary to classify themselves as internationally-recognized artists.
Through a carefully crafted strategy tailored to each talent it works with, World Jams shows the world the best of what each artist has to offer in a way that launches their career. From boosting Spotify streams to increasing YouTube views and TikTok followers and promoting an artist or label’s brand on all Social Media Platforms, World Jams has already worked with over 200 artists, turning them into Global Recording Artists.
Addressing the problem of predatory practices in the music industry, World Jams is also the world’s first 360 music distributor. For artists needing distribution services alongside promotion, World Jams Music Distribution helps them distribute their music online to iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Facebook, Google Play, YouTube, Beatport, Amazon, and over 250 Digital Partner Stores. With artists keeping 100% of their rights without hidden fees, World Jams artists benefit from truly global digital distribution.
Sony Music Group/The Orchard & UniversalCMG World Ent. 1954 are specialist aggregators that work solely with curated talents. World Jams Music Distribution partners with them to promote artists working with World Jams, giving them exclusive access to specialist aggregators. When an artist or an independent or major record label partner with World Jams, they get complete protection for their music rights, worldwide distribution, and royalties.
World Jams also understands the relevance and importance of physical distribution in this day and age. While the industry has become increasingly digital, there is no replacement for physical records. To this end, World Jams also offers a physical distribution service through physical formats in the form of Universal Serial Bus (USB), Novelty CD's, and Promotional Vinyl Records. Additionally, it offers, Guaranteed Radio Play, Official Music Chart listing, and Video Distribution services to global music channels and a sync service pitching artist catalogs to various sync opportunities in Film, TV, and other Media.
With World Jams, up-and-coming musicians do not just get the chance to boost their online presence. World Jams understands that an artist’s music career is not limited to streams and downloads. World Jams Music Distribution’s digital tools and services also help artists receive tracks and songs from professional producers, improve production quality, and expand their fan bases.
Complete with music delivery worldwide, quarterly payments & sales reports, portal access for data analytics, detailed business intelligence, and more, World Jams is paving the way for talented artists to gain successful careers in the music industry
Edward Straiter
Straiter Enterprise Inc.
+1 323-334-0446
Info@straiterenterprise.com