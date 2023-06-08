Global Intelligent Document Processing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 32% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Intelligent Document Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Document Processing Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers intelligent document processing market analysis and every facet of the intelligent document processing market. As per TBRC’s intelligent document processing market forecast, the intelligent document processing market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.34 billion in 2027 rising at a significant annual growth rate of 32.1% through the forecast period.

The growing number of IoT-connected devices is expected to propel the intelligent document processing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Datamatics Technologies Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., WorkFusion Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Hyland Software Inc., Infrrd Inc., Appian Corporation, Parascript LLC, Open Text Corporation.

Intelligent Document Processing Market Segments

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Organization Size: SMEs (Small And Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Google Vision, Deep Learning (DL), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5) By End Use Vertical: Banking, Finance Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End Use Verticals

This type of document processing refers to the document-centric automation of data extraction from complex unstructured and semi-structured data and converting it into structured, usable information. It uses different technologies to classify, categorize, extract relevant data, and validate the extracted data for improved accuracy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intelligent Document Processing Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

