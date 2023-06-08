Insoluble Sulfur Market Size Expected To Reach $ 1.24 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Insoluble Sulfur Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s insoluble sulfur market forecast, the insoluble sulfur market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global insoluble sulfur industry is due to the increasing number of on-road vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest insoluble sulfur market share. Major insoluble sulfur companies include Eastman Chemical Company, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Limited, Lions Industries s.r.o, Shikoku Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
Insoluble Sulfur Market Segments
● By Product: Non-Oil-Filled Insoluble Sulfur, Oil-Filled Insoluble Sulfur
● By Grade: Regular Grades, High Dispersion Grades, High Stability Grades, Special Grades
● By Application: Tire Manufacturing, Footwear, Industrial Application, Cable And Wire, Pipe, Other Applications
● By End-User: Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Insoluble sulfur refers to a form of sulfur that cannot dissolve in carbon disulfide. It allows more solid adhesion of the rubber, prevents the rubber from breaking apart, and improves resistance to heat and tire wear.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Insoluble Sulfur Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Insoluble Sulfur Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
