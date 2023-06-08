Rapidly Growing Diabetes Care Devices Market Predicted to Hit USD 38.3 billion by 2030: AMR

Diabetes Care Devices

Increase in the incidence of diabetes and rise in sedentary lifestyle across the globe drive the global diabetes care devices market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Diabetes Care Devices Market By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global diabetes care devices industry was estimated at USD 20.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit USD 38.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in the incidence of diabetes and rise in sedentary lifestyle across the globe drive the global diabetes care devices market. On the other hand, adverse effects associated with some of the diabetes care devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Ascension Diabetes Care Holdings AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medline Industries

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Terumo Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nipro corporation

𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

By product, the insulin delivery devices segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. This is attributed to surge in the prevalence of diabetes across the globe. However, the blood glucose monitoring devices segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in adoption of diabetes care devices among the geriatric population.

By region, North America dominated in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global diabetes care devices market. Increase in the aging population and upsurge in product launches across North America fuels the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in adoption of novel diabetes care devices in the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

