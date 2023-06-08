Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Size, Share,Trends And Report For 2023-2032

Sugar-Based Surfactants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sugar-Based Surfactants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sugar-based surfactants market size is predicted to reach $7.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth in the sugar-based surfactants market is due to increased spending on cosmetics and personal care products. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest sugar-based surfactants market share. Major surfactant manufacturers include Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Shanghai Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Stepan Company.

Sugar-Based Surfactants Market Segments

• By Type: Alkyl Polyglycoside, Decyl Glucoside, Sucrose Cocoate, Other Types

• By Raw Material: Monomeric, Polymeric, Dimeric

• By Application: Biotechnology, Homecare And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global sugar-based surfactants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sugar-based surfactants refer to a class of surfactants that can be made from natural sugars like glucose, sucrose, and maltose. Personal care items frequently contain sugar-based surfactants. These surfactants create a thick, creamy lather that aids in cleansing the skin and hair of oil and grime.

