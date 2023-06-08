Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 12.6 billion by 2030: AMR

Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Trends

rise in technological advancements and the growing awareness about cheaper and better pill dispensers are expected to favour the Industry growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Size was Valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Significant surge in the geriatric population, increase in need of medicine intake by people, rise in the cases of chronic & infectious diseases, and increase in the disposable income among people are expected to drive the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements to improve efficiency of automatic pill dispenser machine is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Baxter International Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cerner Corporation

• Capsa Healthcare

• McKesson Corporation

• Omnicell Inc.

• ScriptPro LLC

• Swisslog Holdings AG

• Talyst, Inc.

• Yuyama Co., Ltd.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global automatic pill dispenser machine based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the centralized automated dispensing systems segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly four-fifths of the global market. The decentralized automated dispensing systems segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospital pharmacy segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market. The retail pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

