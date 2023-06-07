The newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

07/06/2023

217

On June 7, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiyev held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Turkmenistan Nazih Ali Bahauddin al-Nagari, during which copies of his credentials were received.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Further, a meeting was held in an expanded format between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the newly appointed ambassador.

Noting the importance of high-level meetings in the development of interstate dialogue, the diplomats discussed the possibility of organizing visits and meetings of the heads of state of the two countries.

Special attention was paid to the issues of interaction between the two states within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The parties agreed to hold next round of political consultations to compare notes on the most pressing aspects of international politics and discuss issues of expanding bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on issues of international and regional agenda of mutual interest.

In order to intensify trade and economic ties, the expediency of holding the next meeting of the Joint Tukmen-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was indicated.

Investments, the oil and gas and chemical industries, and the transport sphere have been identified as promising areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts at the level of the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to further strengthen the partnership between Ashgabat and Cairo.