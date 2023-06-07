Submit Release
Cultural dialogue between Turkmenistan and Italy continues in Rome

07/06/2023

In frames of a working visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Italy, on June 6, 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan M.Mammedova met with the mayor of the city of Rome Roberto Gualtieri.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to intercultural dialogue and the preservation of cultural heritage. The parties also discussed practical steps to hold an exhibition of unique artifacts of Turkmenistan in Italy.

Within the framework of the visit, the Turkmen delegation alsovisited the Capitoline Museum and Centrale Montemartini Gallery in Rome.

