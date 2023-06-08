Qbic Technology Reveals ePapers EP-0400 & EP-0700: The Future of Smart Office Space Efficiency is Here

Qbic Technology’s EP Series, the EP-0400 and EP-0700 for desk and room booking, is purpose-built for businesses looking to meet their sustainable targets.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology proudly presents its newest EP Series - the EP-0400 and EP-0700. These innovative ePaper signage solutions are aimed at enhancing productivity in the workplace while prioritizing sustainability and environmental consciousness.

As companies adapt to evolving workplace trends, such as the hybrid work model, maximizing office space efficiency has never been more critical. Qbic Technology, a leader in energy-saving ARM-based smart devices, is committed to assisting businesses in achieving their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals in these dynamic times. The EP Series serves as a potent testament to Qbic's commitment to sustainability. It aligns perfectly with today's corporate sustainability objectives, acting as a valuable tool in making office spaces more efficient and flexible.

"The EP-0400 and EP-0700 are a game-changer, turning sustainability from a nice-to-have to a must-have in today's digital world," said Jeremy Juan, Marketing Director at Qbic Technology. "It's all about enhancing office efficiency while supporting our clients' eco-friendly efforts. Simply put, it's progress for everyone involved."

Qbic Technology's purpose-built EP Series includes the 4.2" model for desk reservations and the 7.5" version for room booking. Regardless of their size, each model is equipped with the same cutting-edge features, offering simple deployment and a long life cycle.

Demonstrating Qbic's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental consciousness, the EP Series boasts a three-year battery lifespan and ultra-low-power consumption, easing concerns over frequent maintenance. With battery operation and a cord-free design, these products offer unparalleled flexibility, allowing companies to position their signage anywhere without being tethered to a power supply.

Both the EP-0400 and EP-0700 models, being lightweight and adaptable, can be mounted to any surface – whether wood, glass, or concrete. With a variety of mounting options, from screws to adhesive tape or desktop stands, they provide maximum versatility for any office design. These attributes make the EP Series a prime choice for businesses across sectors and sizes, simplifying the installation process and addressing common issues associated with traditional signage.

The EP Series is designed not just for operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, but also with the user’s comfort in mind. The EP-0400 and EP-0700 models feature a paper-like display to alleviate eye strain, along with a wide viewing angle that improves readability. This user-friendly design makes it more convenient for employees to check availability and book desks or rooms.

Qbic Technology encourages prospective clients to discover the benefits of the EP Series ePaper signage for desk and room bookings. Explore how this innovative product can streamline your office administration while assisting you in reaching your sustainability objectives.

About Qbic Technology (www.qbictechnology.com)

Qbic Technology (6825.TW), a pioneering force in high-performance, low-power ARM-based devices and solutions, revolutionizes spaces worldwide with smarter and eco-friendlier technologies. Qbic is uniquely positioned to cater to diverse industry needs with years of award-winning expertise in power-efficient ARM technology and more. Fueled by a strong commitment to excellence, Qbic is eager to offer comprehensive ODM/DMS services and deliver tailor-made intelligent devices and solutions that can transform clients’ visions into reality.