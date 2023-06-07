Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:17 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###