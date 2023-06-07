Homicide: 1200 Block of 49th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:23 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. While on the scene, officers located a second adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and EMS transported the second victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 63-year-old Georgia Gray, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

