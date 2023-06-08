A platform for Team Communication and Work Management

Insight to the content

Free Kanban App and Corporate Chat” — Daniel Trapeznikov

BANGKOK, CENTRAL THAILAND, THAILAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanban boards and chat functions are combined in Rememo.io. Task management and team communication are both feasible on this single platform. It is free to use and has no limitations on usage.

Rememo.io offers a Kanban view for task and project administration. Throughout various execution phases, tasks, lists, and boards can be added to and moved. The software offers work categorization and prioritization, supporting color, tags, and due dates.

For managing schedules and meeting deadlines, Rememo.io provides a built-in time-tracking feature. Users can keep track of and log their task-related time.

Users of the apps get access to project files thanks to the platform's interaction with Google Drive.

Inline comments can be added to Rememo.io to encourage interaction and discussion. It enables people to update issues, discuss concepts, and comment directly. Tasks may be delegated to particular individuals to establish who is in charge of what.

Rememo.io lets you archive tasks and projects to maintain organization in your workspace. Clients or stakeholders may be granted access to view specific boards and receive project status updates.

Rememo.io enables bulk actions to perform several tasks simultaneously, like moving, archiving, or deleting. Additionally, it offers filters that let you select jobs based on a range of criteria.

The platform provides hotkeys to facilitate switching between programs quickly and easily.

Rememo.io offers a chat function for team members, clients, or employees. The application also supports group conversations and private texting. Ideas can be shared, information can be provided, and questions can be answered on this platform.

The website has a search feature for finding specific subjects or issues. Giphy animations and emojis can both be used in chats. It makes responses and reactions to specific messages possible. The conversation includes a peek at the website connections as well.

Files, images, and documents can be shared with the team on Rememo.io. It is possible to attach files to messages directly. Critical conversations or emails can be turned into actionable tasks with only one click.