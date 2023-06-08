Pam Jochum elected leader of Senate Democrats

Democratic members of the Iowa Senate on Wednesday chose Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque to serve as the Democratic Leader of the Iowa Senate.

“I am honored to receive the unanimous support of my fellow Democratic Senators during this critical moment for our caucus and the state of Iowa,” Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum said.

“As a united team, Senate Democrats will continue to fight for the principles we believe in on behalf of the people of Iowa. We’re fighting for strong working families and the rights and freedoms of all people. We’re fighting for high-quality public education and affordable, accessible healthcare in every community.”

“Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa – in 2024 and beyond. We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle class Iowans.”

“I want to thank Sen. Wahls for his vision and leadership in guiding our caucus over the last three legislative sessions.”

Pam Jochum is serving her fourth term in the Iowa Senate and represents District 36, which encompasses the city of Dubuque and part of Dubuque County. She previously served as Senate President and most recently as an Assistant Democratic Leader.

Throughout her tenure in the statehouse, Jochum has played a leading role in expanding affordable health insurance coverage to thousands of working Iowans and has stood up for citizens with disabilities to protect their health services when the governor privatized Iowa’s Medicaid system.

Her influence is evident throughout Iowa law—from historic property tax cuts to revitalizing manufacturing to nationally acclaimed legislation on ethanol production, wind energy, solar energy and flood mitigation programs.

Born and raised in Dubuque, Jochum earned the value of a hard-day’s work from her parents, and the meaning of empathy and dignity from her daughter, Sarah. In addition to her legislative service, she worked as an administrator at Loras College, and at an insurance agency, Legal Aid, in financial services.

The next session of the Iowa General Assembly will convene on Monday, January 8, 2024.

