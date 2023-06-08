Child Author Mortaza Tokhy Soon To Release His New Book "The Lacking City" In Book Stores Across U.S. & Canada
" The Lacking City" is a thriller that New York Book Review Calls "Riveting" written by child author Mortaza Tokhy and published By True American Publishing USA
Just When You Think You Felt Safe You Make A Wrong Turn”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For most boys summer vacation was a time to look forward to. A time when rules and curfews were broken. A time when new friendships were created. A time when a wrong turn will take you one-way to The Lacking City. "It is a story about a place between life and death where evil people are judged" Mortaza. continues "It is the story of two boys who get run down by a drunk hit and run driver only to later judge him for what he did."
— Mortaza Tokhy
As a child author Mortaza says he gets inspired by stories where the ending isn't clear and the story itself takes the audience on a roller coaster journey. "This is my first actual book, and it won't be my last," says Mortaza, who is supported by a publishing company (True American Publishing) and editors. "The Lacking City" is scheduled to be released in July 2023 in book stores throughout the United States and Canada.
About The Author
Mortaza Tokhy is an up and coming author who writes sci-fi thriller and supernatural short stories. He says his age is irrelevant only the impact of his writing matters.
