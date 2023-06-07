VIETNAM, June 7 - The two ministers agreed to continue facilitating visits and contacts at all levels in the coming time, especially between senior leaders. They also vowed to maintain cooperation mechanisms, including resuming the strategic security and defence dialogue at the deputy ministerial level between the two countries’ foreign and defence ministries, as well as holding political consultations at the department head level between the two foreign ministries.
You just read:
Kazakh President to pay official visit to Việt Nam
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.