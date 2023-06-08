NEWS RELEASE

June 7, 2023

Contacts:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

385-303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Aundrea Peterson

Utah Senate

801-791-3365, aundreapeterson@le.utah.gov

Alexa Musselman

Utah House of Representatives

801-865-5882, amusselman@le.utah.gov

Executive, legislative branches set new election schedule

to fill Congressman Stewart’s vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (June 7, 2023) – On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah’s Second Congressional District informed Gov. Spencer J. Cox that he will resign from the U.S. House of Representatives effective Sept. l5, 2023.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Rep. Stewart shared in his letter. “My family and I have been very blessed by this experience. I thank you for your leadership as Governor and dedication to our great state.”

As a result, the executive and legislative branches have developed a timeline to fill the vacancy. In order to minimize the amount of time that the House seat will be vacant and to accommodate this year’s municipal elections, primary elections throughout the state will be held on Sept. 5, 2023, and the general election on Nov. 21, 2023.

Gov. Cox has issued two proclamations related to the special elections. The first calls a special election and establishes timelines for the election. The second calls a special session of the Legislature to appropriate money for the elections, change the municipal election dates and address other election-related matters. The special session will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4 p.m.

“This timeline will ensure a smooth and efficient transition with minimal disruption to our electoral process. We understand these are unusual circumstances and appreciate the efforts of our municipalities and county clerks in accommodating this election schedule,” said Gov. Cox. “Rep. Stewart has represented our state with integrity and dedication, and we’re grateful for the honorable way he’s executed his duties and represented the people of our great state.”

“This special election timeline lays out a sensible approach for candidates, parties, voters, and election administrators,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said. “We’ve balanced urgency with election security and accuracy.”

“It’s imperative Utah continues to have full representation in Washington, D.C.,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “With Congressman Stewart resigning, it only makes sense to fill the position as quickly as possible. Utah is known for coming together to find quick, cost-effective solutions that best serve Utahns. With this special election, Utah will only be without full representation for a short time. Congressman Stewart is a dedicated public servant, and I thank him for his service to our state and nation.”

“Adjusting the election timeline will ensure Utahns have their voices fully represented in our nation’s capital,” said Speaker Brad Wilson. “We cannot afford to go without a quarter of our representation for a prolonged period of time. The proposed schedule will allow for a seamless transition and only a brief period of time without representation. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Congressman Stewart and wish him and his family good health and happiness.”

The two proclamations issued by Gov. Cox can be found here and here.

