SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HBNC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBNC), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 23-cv-02961, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Horizon securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Horizon securities during the Class Period, you have until June 19, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Horizon operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which provides a range of commercial and retail banking services.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 10, 2023, after trading hours, Horizon filed a notice of the Company’s inability to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing receipt of a notice from NASDAQ as a result of failing to timely file its annual report, as well as disclosing that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls.

On this news, Horizon’s stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 10.96%, to close at $11.62 per share on March 13, 2023.

