Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Open New Office to Go to War for Indy

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, IN, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, reputed Indianapolis personal injury lawyers, are pleased to announce that they have opened a new office to go to war for Indianapolis. Anyone who is a victim of an injury caused by motor vehicle accidents or accidents at work should know their rights before taking any action. They must make and keep a record of everything involving the accident regardless of whose fault it might be. They must keep a copy of the police report, the details of the witnesses, photographs at the scene and those of visible injuries, and copies of all receipts of expenses and medical care related to the incident.



At this point, they should also understand that they need not sign anything without consulting personal injury attorneys in Indianapolis like Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. The next important thing they have to do is to deal with the insurance company. It is better to leave this job to the attorneys when it comes to complex cases. There is a time limit for filing an insurance claim. Any settlement must be provided in writing, with details such as the settlement amount, damages to be covered, etc.

Most people don’t know where to seek professional advice regarding their legal problems. You can immediately check with your friends, relatives, neighbors, co-workers, or employers who can recommend a good personal injury attorney. The local bar association might also help with a good referral. When choosing an attorney, always check the lawyer’s qualifications, settlement details, and reviews to make sure that they are legit and will go the extra mile in providing a good outcome.

It is important to understand that accidents can be unintentional or due to criminal intent or egregious behavior. Whatever the intent may be, victims have to deal with expensive medical bills, stress, loss of work, financial losses, and sometimes loss of quality of life itself. Victims must seek legal assistance so that the personal injury lawyers in Indianapolis can fight on their behalf of them and hold the at-fault parties accountable for their negligence or carelessness. Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys are always ready to help the victims understand and fight for their legal rights while getting them the compensation they deserve for the losses and damages that they have suffered.

About Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is a law firm in Indianapolis specializing in personal injury cases, including car accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, construction accidents, wrongful death, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workers’ compensation, slip and fall accidents, premises liability, product liability, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and mesothelioma. The firm is run by attorneys and co-founders Robert A. Schuerger II and Alexander Shunnarah.

