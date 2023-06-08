TBO Extension Announces Overhaul Extension Interval for JT15D-4 & 4B P&W Engines

TBO Extension’s STC adds up to 2,300 hours to your aircraft time before an overhaul is required.

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, FL, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBO Extension, a leading provider of turbine engine interval extensions, announces they have expanded their TBO Extension STC for JT15D Aircraft Engines to cover Citation II aircraft, a more cost-effective solution than an aircraft engine overhaul. TBO extension enables aircraft owners to maximize the longevity and performance of their aircraft engines while minimizing maintenance expenditure and downtime.



The JT15D-4 & 4B aircraft engines are widely recognized for their extraordinary performance and reliability. With TBO Extension’s FAA Approved overhaul interval extension, owners can extend the service interval for turbofan engines, allowing aviation operators to enjoy prolonged operations before requiring major repairs.

One of the significant advantages of TBO Extension versus aircraft overhaul is cost efficiency. You can extend your engine life for less than half of what it costs to overhaul your aircraft engine. Through TBO Extension, you can extend the aircraft engine life to approximately 2,300 hours. In terms of hourly cost, an engine overhaul costs approximately $115 to $172 per flight hour, and with TBO Extension, it will only cost approximately $55 - $65 per flight hour. Additionally, if you overhaul your engines you need to pay an extra $50 per hour for a hot section at 1750 hours. TBO gives you 2,300 hours of life extension for a significantly lower cost.

TBO Extension doesn’t compromise safety and reliability and adds to the resale value of the aircraft. It is the most preferred option by most aircraft owners as it saves money on engine overhaul expenses and, at the same time, frees significant cash for an equivalent engine lifespan extension. TBO Extension cost projection includes hot section inspection cost.

TBO Extension has done extensive research on engine life extension intervals. Each aircraft is thoroughly tested and evaluated before certifying for TBO Extension by the expert engineering team. “TBO Extension's 2000-hour turbine engine life extension solution has already been successfully implemented in Beechjet 400A, Hawker 400XP, Citation V, and Citation Ultra aircraft, and we are thrilled to expand our offering to more aircraft. This TBO Extension for JT15D-4 aircraft engines demonstrates our commitment to provide a reliable and cost-effective solution to this fleet of Legacy aircraft, with enhanced safety, reliability, and overall value of the aircraft,” said Mr. Jim Clifford, CEO of TBO Extension. “Look for our avionics and part PMA programs in the coming months”.

TBO Extension is known for its comprehensive range of development services, including engine services, STC development, PMA part development and engineering services. With this latest and innovative TBO Extension for JT15D-4 engines, the company expands its expertise to a growing fleet of products. Its qualified and dedicated engineers always strive hard to deliver innovative solutions to meet evolving aircraft needs.

TBO Extension is an affiliate of the Sky Aviation Holdings group of companies which jointly provide services for aircraft sales, insurance, maintenance, management, shared ownership and support services, with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. They are known for customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of different aircraft owners.

