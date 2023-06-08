Tanner J. Smith Announces Candidacy for Governor in the 2024 Montana Election
Current Member of the Montana House of Representatives, representing District 11 and member of the Republican Party.LAKESIDE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tanner J. Smith proudly declares his intent to run for Governor in the upcoming 2024 election, with a strong focus on restoring Montana values and preserving the cherished way of life that Montanans hold dear, and protecting the future. Smith's campaign will center around revitalizing the state's economy, protecting its natural resources, and ensuring a prosperous future for all Montanans.
In a statement regarding his candidacy, Smith emphasized his commitment to Montana's values, saying, "I am running for Governor because I firmly believe in the power of Montana values and our way of life. Our state has a rich heritage of hard work, self-reliance, and respect for our natural wonders. I am determined to preserve and restore these values, ensuring a brighter future for every Montana."
To engage directly with the community, Tanner J. Smith will be attending the 4th of July Parade in Bigfork, and Lakeside Community Parade. Statewide meet and greets will start in September, 2023. Dates and locations will be announced in the Fall.
“I recognize that people are tired of politics and politicians and summer is for working, playing and enjoying our families.” said Tanner J. Smith. “Being born and raised in Stevensville, I will plan to attend the Stevensville Creamery Picnic festivities in August and my 30-year high school reunion. Go Yellowjackets!”
Tanner J. Smith's campaign for Governor is built upon a strong foundation of key pillars that address the pressing needs of Montana's citizens. With a focus on the following:
-Public Safety: Combat crime and ensure the well-being of communities across the state
-Taxes: Recognizing the burden of high taxes on Montanans, implementing responsible fiscal policies that will lower taxes and promote economic growth
-Energy Independence: Advocate for sustainable and diverse energy sources to drive Montana's economy while protecting the environment - such as the preservation of water rights to safeguard this vital resource for future generations
-Education: Committed to providing quality education to strengthen and equip students with the skills necessary for success and competitive pay for teachers
-Constitutional Values: Defending the rights and freedoms cherished by Montanans
About Tanner J. Smith
Tanner J. Smith is a dedicated public servant, successful business owner at Tanner Smith Construction, and experienced Republican legislator currently serving in the Montana House of Representatives. With a proven track record of effective leadership and a deep commitment to Montana's values, Smith is running for Governor to restore Montana's way of life and lead Montana into a prosperous future.
More Information: www.tannerformontana.com
