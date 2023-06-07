House Bill 931 Printer's Number 1297

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in family finding and kinship care, establishing the Legal Services for Kinship Care Families Grant Program and the Legal Services for Kinship Care Families Grant Program Account; and making a transfer.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.