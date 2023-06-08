CITY OF NEWBURGH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 2023 LOVE YOUR BLOCK MINI-GRANTS

The City of Newburgh announces the launch of its 2023 Love Your Block Mini-grants program, which provides funding for community cleanup block parties.

THE CITY OF NEWBURGH, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Newburgh announces the launch of its 2023 Love Your Block Mini-grants program, which provides funding for community cleanup block parties. Love Your Block grant program funding is made possible through a collaboration between the City Council and New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ Cities RISE grant program.

City Manager Todd Venning: “The City of Newburgh is excited to announce the 2023 launch of the Love Your Block Mini-grant program, which provides funding to our City’s community organizations as they join neighbors in common purpose and community spirit. I extend our sincere gratitude to New York State Attorney General Letitia James for her continued leadership and support for the City of Newburgh.”

The incredibly successful Love Your Block Mini-grant program makes funding available to community- and faith-based organizations, tenant associations, and block associations to facilitate community cleanups throughout the City. Grant funding is available for carting and dumpster fees, cleaning supplies, as well as food and entertainment to facilitate a community block party cleanup event.

Love Your Block Mini-grants are available on a first come, first served basis. Those interested in applying for grant funding should contact Nick Edward, Neighborhood Stabilization Coordinator, at nedward@cityofnewburgh-ny.gov