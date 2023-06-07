6 MILLION WORTH OF CDF PROJECT SUPPLIES DELIVERED TO MAROVO CONSTITUENCY

Marovo Constituency Office (MCO) has delivered yet again another biggest consignment of project supplies worth more than 6 million in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as loading of supplies on-board MV Fair King commences today in Honiara (Wednesday 7 June 2023).

The delivery is part of the constituency ongoing support towards development in the constituency as aligned to its socio-economic development plan.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Tyson Ghera said compared to previous deliveries, this is the biggest batch ever because it covers supplies for housing projects, income generation, schools, churches and community projects.

The deliveries include:

8,000 plus roofing iron for repairing and maintenance of over 400 family houses within the constituency.

1,000 plus roofing for churches, community halls and schools.

Church building materials worth over $300,000.00 which include cements and 200 cubic of gravels and other hardware materials.

2,000 Solar sets (100-Watts) to be given to households

200 drums of petrol as part of income generation project Some of the petrol drums ready for loading.

Mr Ghera explained that the 200 drums of petrol are to assist fuel depot owners provide enough supply of fuel for OBMs in Marovo.

“Now that we have handed over 160 boats and OBM last year, it now requires sufficient fuel service as OBM is the only means of transport in the Marovo Lagoon,” he said.

He pointed out that these projects are not only for the supporters of the current MP but beneficiaries include constituents of Marovo, both voters and non-voters of the Member of Parliament Hon. Chachabule Amoi.

He said the ‘voters-only system’ has caused much inconvenience throughout the 50 constituencies in the Solomon Islands which has hindered development possibly in some rural areas since the inception of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

But Mr Ghera said we need to break away from that mentality and unite our people in our respective constituencies to work together. “There is no use when we want to talk about unity and yet we continue to practice the ‘voters-only system’,” he said.

Ghera said their office is working very closely with their Member of Parliament to do away with this system. “We have struggled at the first year because of the pressure from our voters, but we managed to get over it,” he said.

Mr Ghera then thanked the Peoples of Republic of China (PRC) and the Solomon Islands Government for funding support to CDF program which enabled them to procured the project supplies.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary Technical of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Hugo Hebala congratulated Marovo Constituency under the leadership of their MP for their continuous support towards development in the constituency.

“Investing in such soul moving projects is profound,” he said.

PRC Ambassador Li Ming having a conversation with MP Chachabule and officials.

Mr Hebala said the ministry has noted that MCO has been always very supportive toward development programs and livelihood enhancements over the years in the constituency adding the ministry is pleased to see constituencies investing in such worthy cause to improve social and economic livelihood of our rural people.

He said MRD as the ministry responsible for CDF program will continue to support our 50 respective constituencies to ensure they deliver their development programs towards improving social and economic livelihood in our rural areas.

Supplies of materials for South Vella La Vella Constituency (SVC) CDF project completions was also loaded on the vessel. However, MRD will ran a separate story on SVC delivery.

The loading of supplies commenced today and is expected to finish by Friday as the Vessel is scheduled to depart Honiara to Marovo and to South Vella La Vella Constituency on Saturday night.

The delivery program today was graced with the presence of Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Li Ming, Hon. Chachabule Amoi, MRD Officials, Constituency Officers, the Constituency Committee member representatives, and other guest officials.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

Marovo constituency supplies ready for loading onboard Fair King.

200 cubic of gravel ready for loading.

Four of the 8 OMBs previously handed over by the constituency to Churches in Marovo now ready to be shipped for delivery to the actual churches in the constituency.

MP Chachabule and his delivery team and constituency officers.

2,000 sets of 100-watts solar delivered at the loading site ready for loading on MV Fair King.

Roofing irons ready for loading.

Roof materials ready for loading on MV Fair King.

– MRD Press