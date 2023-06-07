Survivalists, Bears and the Strength to Survive: Major TV Series Filmed in Northern Saskatchewan Premiers on The HISTORY Channel

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2023

It is considered one of the toughest tests of human will and survival. And it comes to you straight from northern Saskatchewan's wilderness.

Season 10 of the popular nonfiction survival series Alone airs this Thursday, June 8, on The HISTORY Channel (A+E Network). Produced by the award-winning media company Wavelength Entertainment, in collaboration with ITV and Creative Saskatchewan, the show follows ten survivalists who were dropped off last fall in undisclosed, remote locations near Reindeer Lake, approximately 220 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

Welcomed by the Woodland Cree First Nation, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, and the Government of Saskatchewan, shooting Alone landed the participants in an extremely rugged location. Equipped with just a few survival tools, and camera gear to self-document their experiences, contestants fight to survive in the harsh, unforgiving conditions - the last remaining contestant who endures these conditions wins a $500,000 grand prize.

"We are thrilled to be able to support productions that are filmed in Saskatchewan," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The benefits of projects like this are numerous and cast a wide net in terms of the positive economic effects to our province."

Creative Saskatchewan provided $818,534 to the production through the Feature Film and TV Production Grant.

"Only Saskatchewan labour, goods and services are eligible for support under the grant program," Ross said. "This means that every dollar invested is spent here - on facilities, crews, rentals, digital services, and in our hotels, restaurants and catering services. It's an investment that grows our economy."

Alone has an estimated Saskatchewan spend of over $2.3 million, mainly in the northern region.

In the last two years, annual funding for Creative Saskatchewan's Feature Film and Television Production Grant has grown from $2 million to $12 million.

"This is one more example of Saskatchewan's film and television sector beginning to bloom," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "We've been promoting the diversity of Saskatchewan's topography, and production companies are taking note of what our province has to offer, from sand dunes to prairie grass, and now our remote wilderness. We're so excited to see these come to fruition!"

This investment is expected to see an estimated $4.3 million of positive economic outputs back into Saskatchewan.

"Film is an industry just like agriculture, mining, or oil and gas," Wavelength Entertainment Producer Chris Triffo said. "I want all the young people to know that this is a viable career. I love Saskatchewan, and I'm not leaving."

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both the series and the format for Alone. It airs on The HISTORY? Channel on Thursday nights.

