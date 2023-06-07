Ministry of Social Services Expanding Trusteeship and Money Management Services

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2023

The Ministry of Social Services is investing an additional $456,000 in 2023-24 to expand trusteeship and money management services by 300 more spaces for clients with complex challenges who need help managing their income assistance benefits. A total of 1,100 spaces will be available through community-based partners across the province.

"This increased funding means more clients with complex challenges can access trusteeship to help ensure their bills and rent are paid each month," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Whether they require some extra support during a difficult time or would benefit from learning money management skills, these new spaces will support clients as they work to become self-sufficient to the best of their abilities."

While the majority of income assistance clients are successful in managing their money and paying their own bills, some clients require additional support. In these instances, the ministry may provide direct payment of shelter benefits available for rent, utilities and security deposits on their behalf, or make arrangements for a trustee to help clients manage their entire budget.

Trustees work with clients to develop a personal relationship, assess their needs and offer services based on those needs. In some cases, trustees can help clients buy groceries or provide a weekly payment for those who have a hard time budgeting throughout the month. They can also make direct payments for some or all of a client's bills on their behalf, until the client is able to take on some or all of that role on their own.

The 300 additional trusteeship and money management spaces with community-based organizations will be developed following a Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ) process. It supports a new outcomes-based service delivery model that tailors services to client needs through two tiers of service: one that provides trusteeship services with a focus on the client's stability, and another that focuses on building money management competencies. More information on the RFSQ is available on sasktenders.ca by searching competition # IA-0623-001.

For more information on trusteeship, money management and direct pay, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/financial-help/saskatchewan-income-support-sis.

