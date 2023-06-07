Submit Release
SB327 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-06-07

WISCONSIN, June 7 - An Act to repeal 812.40, 812.405 and 812.42 (2) (b); to renumber and amend 812.39 (1) and 812.39 (2); to amend 812.33 (1), 812.35 (5), 812.35 (6), 812.38 (2), 812.44 (3) and 812.44 (4); and to create 812.39 (1) (a), 812.39 (1) (b), 812.39 (1) (c), 812.39 (2) (b), 812.39 (2m) and 812.395 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the 13-week limit on the garnishment of earnings of certain debtors.

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

