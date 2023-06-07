Boat ramp at Chesterfield Reservoir reopened; Lower Portneuf River campground to reopen June 9.

Here is some good news for anglers and campers-- just in time for the weekend.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office notified Idaho Fish and Game that boating on Chesterfield Reservoir is once again permitted following a brief closure. Therefore, Idaho Fish and Game has reopened the boat ramp and also installed docks at the reservoir for angler access.

In addition, the Lower Portneuf River campground near Lava Hot Springs which is managed by Idaho Fish and Game will be reopened by Friday, June 9. It had been briefly closed to address some needed repairs and maintenance.