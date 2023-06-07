STEM Resources for Kids - Ulster-Scots Animated Series Celebrating 5 Northern Ireland Innovators
Educational Voice has created a fun animated series based on the achievements of five Ulster-Scots visionaries who have left an impact on the world of STEM.
This excellent interactive resource from Educational Voice highlights some of the significant contributions people from Ulster-Scots backgrounds have made to STEM throughout history."BELFAST, ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational Voice is thrilled to unveil the upcoming release of a fun and informative animated series, "Stories, Histories, Heroes," which shines a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of five distinguished Ulster-Scots inventors and visionaries who have left a lasting impact on the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

These comprehensive educational STEM resources can be accessed, free of charge, by all Northern Ireland's schools, schools across the globe and educational/historical organisations. Through the easily navigable LearningMole website, teachers and students will have the opportunity to dive into the lives and achievements of these five admirable figures from history.
"Stories, Histories, Heroes" has just been released and is available at LearningMole: Ulster-Scots Resources.
The development of Stories, Histories, Heroes was funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund. The USBF was set up to, “ensure that the heritage, culture and language of Ulster-Scots is expressed through moving image. The USBF also aims to foster the Ulster-Scots independent production sector in Northern Ireland and to fund high-quality Ulster-Scots cultural TV and radio programmes for a Northern Ireland audience.”
Following The Lives of Five Ulster-Scots Innovators:
Stories, Histories, Heroes is an animated series that follows the lives of five influential Ulster-Scots Innovators, highlighting their contributions to the world of (STEM) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Aiming to both educate and inspire, the resources introduce the incredible accomplishments of these local pioneers in a captivating and entertaining way. This series is set to be a fun, educational journey, celebrating the rich legacy of innovation and STEM prowess of the Ulster-Scots. The project's overarching mission is to provide accessible learning content that fosters a deep appreciation for local history and incites a passion for STEM.
The animated teaching resources bring to life the inspiring stories of James Martin, Frank Pantridge, Anne Acheson, Annie Maunder, and John Boyd Dunlop, showcasing their resourcefulness, determination, and enduring influence of their groundbreaking innovations.
James Martin:
A pioneer in the realm of aviation engineering, James Martin played a crucial role in devising and refining the aircraft ejection seat technology. His invaluable work has not only improved the safety of aviation but also directly contributed to saving countless lives of pilots around the world, cementing his reputation as an essential figure in aviation safety.
Frank Pantridge:
A visionary in the field of emergency medicine, revolutionised the treatment of cardiac arrest with his innovative invention of the portable defibrillator. This groundbreaking piece of medical technology has greatly increased survival rates by enabling immediate response to heart emergencies, forever changing our approach to cardiac care.
Anne Acheson:
An inspiring woman with a creative mind, significantly contributed to the medical field through her ingenious invention - the Plaster of Paris cast. By revolutionising the treatment of fractures, her innovation has enabled medical professionals worldwide to immobilize broken bones effectively, thus accelerating healing and reducing patient discomfort.
Annie Maunder:
A brilliant and dedicated astronomer, made outstanding strides in solar research, enhancing our understanding of the sun's complex mechanisms. Furthermore, her pioneering work in astrophotography has given us a whole new perspective on celestial bodies, contributing significantly to the study of space and furthering the development of observational astronomy.
John Boyd Dunlop:
A visionary inventor, transformed the world of transportation with his innovative creation of the first practical pneumatic tyre. His revolutionary invention drastically improved the comfort and safety of travel, influencing all types of wheeled transportation from bicycles to cars and beyond, significantly shaping the course of the 20th century.
Each episode will delve deep into the lives and works of these extraordinary individuals, offering viewers a unique glimpse into their thought processes, challenges, and monumental successes. Every instalment in the series will feature an explanatory STEM concept, illuminating the fundamental principles that underpinned their remarkable achievements.
Stories, Histories, Heroes aims to educate and inspire audiences of all ages by presenting the incredible accomplishments of these local heroes in a captivating and entertaining format. The series promises to be a fun educational and entertaining experience, celebrating the rich history of innovation and STEM. This project aims to provide accessible learning content and offers an interactive versions of each video in the series.
Special thanks to Matthew Warwick from the Ulster-Scots Community Network, who helped inform the content of this animated series, providing accurate information on these interesting and fascinating historical figures. This series will inspire young people to delve into the world of history and appreciate the works of these contributors to STEM.
"This is our first digital project with Educational Voice and we are delighted with the work they have created," said Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive Heidi McAlpin. "The animations are extremely engaging and each episode is packed with information. These, together with the additional learning resources, have brought the success stories of these Ulster-Scots innovators bang up to date."
“This excellent interactive resource from Educational Voice highlights some of the significant contributions people from Ulster-Scots backgrounds have made to science and technology throughout history.” said Matthew Warwick from the Ulster-Scots Community Network. “These accessible animations compliment STEM learning for Key Stage 2 pupils, teachers and parents here in Northern Ireland and across the world”
Educational Voice collaborated with the Ulster-Scots Community Network and was funded by the NI Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund.
