Northwest Wyoming chip sealing scheduled to begin June 12 near Lovell

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to begin its summer work on WY37 northeast of Lovell beginning June 12.

About 3 miles of chip sealing are scheduled on WY37 (mileposts 0-3) on Monday, June 12.

The crew's three-week Big Horn Basin summer schedule has the chip sealing operation working on June 13 on US310 southeast of Lovell (mileposts 225.45 to 229.20, and mileposts 229.20 to 230.00); June 14-15 on US310 south of Lovell (mileposts 235.00 to 236.27) and on the north edge of Lovell (mileposts 237.42 to 238.28); June 19-21 on WY114 (mileposts 29.47 (Garland) to milepost 40.62); June 22 and June 26-28 on WY295 (Willwood) from mileposts 0 (junction with WY32) to 12.17; and July 10-13 on WY290 beginning at the west of Meeteetse (mileposts 0 to 6.02).

All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed. Chip sealing is one of the most cost effective ways of extending the life of our highways in Wyoming."

Erickson said the chip sealing work will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.