Growgetter Welcomes Felicia Coppola as Account Director and Christoph Trappe as Director of Content Strategy
Growth marketing firm adds two more executives to its roster as it continues its aggressive growth trajectory
We are confident that their strategic insights and collaborative mindset will further strengthen our position as the marketing leader in this sector.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growgetter, a growth marketing agency focused on serving the data, insights, and analytics sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Felicia Coppola as Account Director and Christoph Trappe as Director of Content Strategy. Their extensive experience and proven track record in their respective fields will strengthen Growgetter's capabilities and enhance the company's strategic growth initiatives.
— Jenn Mancusi, CEO
Felicia Coppola brings a wealth of expertise in account management and client services to her new role as Account Director at Growgetter. With a successful global career spanning over a decade, Coppola has worked for leading advertising and marketing agencies, including Wunderman Thompson, MRM, and Saatchi & Saatchi. She most recently served as Marketing Director for Gusto Italiano. Her deep understanding of full-funnel performance marketing strategies will be instrumental in generating client ROI and, ultimately, driving growth at Growgetter.
Christoph Trappe, joining as the Director of Content Strategy, is an accomplished content marketer, podcaster, storyteller and strategist. With his vast experience in omnichannel content creation, Trappe has led successful content marketing campaigns for numerous high-growth businesses, including Stamats, MedTouch, and, most recently, Voxpopme. His innovative approach to content development coupled with his deep understanding of what drives true audience engagement, make him an invaluable addition to the Growgetter team.
"We are thrilled to have Felicia and Christoph join our team," said Jenn Mancusi, CEO of Growgetter. "Their expertise is critical in elevating our client services and full-funnel marketing offering. We are confident that their strategic insights and collaborative mindset will further strengthen our position as the marketing leader in this sector."
As Account Director, Coppola will oversee all accounts, working closely with clients to develop tailored strategies that drive growth and maximize ROI. With her exceptional communication skills and strategic thinking, Felicia will provide valuable guidance and support to Growgetter's clients throughout their growth journey.
As the Director of Content Strategy, Trappe will be responsible for leading Growgetter's content strategy and execution. He will leverage his expertise in content marketing, podcasting, and growth marketing to create compelling and impactful content that drives traffic, conversions, and, ultimately ROI. Trappe’s ability to craft engaging narratives and his proficiency in emerging content platforms will ensure Growgetter drives brand awareness and generates valuable leads for its portfolio of clients.
Coppola and Trappe join Growgetter at an exciting time as the company recently announced the appointment of Steve Landzberg as CFO. Their appointments underscore Growgetter's commitment to delivering exceptional results and providing clients in the data, insights, and analytics sector with the strategic guidance they need to thrive in a competitive digital landscape.
About Growgetter
Growgetter is a full-funnel growth marketing firm that combines the art and science of marketing to drive growth for businesses in the data, insights, and analytics sector. The firm's team of experts leverages data-driven insights to create customized marketing strategies that deliver measurable results. For more information, visit growgetter.io
###
Jenn Mancusi
Growgetter
email us here