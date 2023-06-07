Dr. Todd Shatkin Responds to Poor Air Quality with Special Offer on Respirator Masks

Todd Shatkin DDS, Creating Winning Smiles Aesthetic Associates Centre - Shatkin Dental Health Pure Environments by Shatkin F.I.R.S.T. - Respirator Face Masks

Recognizing the urgent need for safety, especially for those with respiratory conditions, Dr. Shatkin announces a special 'fire sale' on their respirator masks.

We understand the unprecedented challenges faced due to the current air quality issues. This initiative is our way of ensuring everyone has access to necessary protection during these difficult times.” — Dr. Todd Shatkin

AMHERST, NY, ERIE, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the recent poor air quality in Western New York and throughout the state, due to forest fires in Quebec, Canada, and high pollen counts, Dr. Todd Shatkin of the Aesthetic Associates Centre and Pure Environments by Shatkin F.I.R.S.T. is stepping forward with a timely initiative.Recognizing the urgent need for safety measures, especially for those with respiratory conditions, Dr. Shatkin has announced a special 'fire sale' on their high-quality respirator masks. For a limited time, each purchase of a box containing 25 respirator masks will include an additional box at no charge."Our goal at the Aesthetic Associates Centre has always been to prioritize the health and safety of our community," said Dr. Shatkin. "We understand the unprecedented challenges faced due to the current air quality issues. This initiative is our way of ensuring everyone has access to necessary protection during these difficult times."These respirator masks are available for purchase online at www.shatkinmasks.com . By taking advantage of this offer, community members can provide a much-needed layer of protection for themselves and their families from the heavy smoke and high pollen counts in the air.In an effort to extend help to every corner of the community, Dr. Shatkin is also offering a mask free of charge to any resident who cannot afford it. These can be picked up directly from Shatkin Dental Health located in the Aesthetic Associates Centre complex at 2500 Kensington Ave. Amherst, NY 14226."We believe in a community where everyone, regardless of their economic situation, has access to the basic necessities of health," Dr. Shatkin added. "These respirator masks are essential right now, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who needs one can get one."We encourage everyone to take advantage of this offer to stay safe and healthy in these trying times.About Aesthetic Associates Centre:The Aesthetic Associates Centre is a multi-discipline dental practice featuring numerous specialties and services under a single roof; including cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, implant dentistry , periodontics, extractions, dentures, veneers, and much more. For more information, please visit www.toddshatkindds.com . Todd Shatkin DDS, Creating Winning Smiles.

