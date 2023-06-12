From Grandparents to Kids – How to Keep Everyone Happy on Holiday this Summer
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, there has been a notable increase in multi-generational holidays in 2023. The study indicates that a significant 89% of vacationers are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family.
More than half (52%) said they looked forward to experiencing and discovering shared interests with their family, and just over a quarter (26%) said they wanted to make up for time they feel that they lost during the pandemic. Two fifths (43%) of respondents said the most memorable moments of quality time they had experienced were the ones they spent with their whole family while on holiday.
A similar proportion (42%) attributed this to the being away from home in a new environment, which allowed everyone to be more relaxed, helping to strengthen their relationships.
The research, commissioned by Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70% expressing a desire to creating lasting memories while on holiday.
With multiple generations holidaying together, it's more important than even to tick all the right boxes when booking a getaway.
According to the survey, the top holiday priorities for parents are good value (61%) and good weather (60%), while grandparents put a high value on having a stress-free and relaxing experience (49%). The younger generation, unsurprisingly, just want to have fun, giving their vote to plenty of activities (68%) and entertainment (65%).
TOP HOLIDAY PRIOTRITIES BY GENERATION
Parents:
Good value (61%)
Good weather (60%)
Plenty of activities for everyone (54%)
A stress-free and relaxing experience (52%)
Entertainment (50%)
Children:
Lots of kid’s activities (68%)
Entertainment (65%)
Good weather (46%)
Plenty of activities for everyone (37%)
Safety (25%)
Grandparents:
Good weather (52%)
A stress-free and relaxing experience (49%)
Good value (47%)
Safety (37%)
Entertainment (32%)
Research Commissioned by https://www.visitdubai.com
Research of 1,000 British Families Conducted by https://3gem.com/
charlotte skinner
