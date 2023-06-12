Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,623 in the last 365 days.

From Grandparents to Kids – How to Keep Everyone Happy on Holiday this Summer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, there has been a notable increase in multi-generational holidays in 2023. The study indicates that a significant 89% of vacationers are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family.

More than half (52%) said they looked forward to experiencing and discovering shared interests with their family, and just over a quarter (26%) said they wanted to make up for time they feel that they lost during the pandemic. Two fifths (43%) of respondents said the most memorable moments of quality time they had experienced were the ones they spent with their whole family while on holiday.

A similar proportion (42%) attributed this to the being away from home in a new environment, which allowed everyone to be more relaxed, helping to strengthen their relationships.

The research, commissioned by Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70% expressing a desire to creating lasting memories while on holiday.

With multiple generations holidaying together, it's more important than even to tick all the right boxes when booking a getaway.

According to the survey, the top holiday priorities for parents are good value (61%) and good weather (60%), while grandparents put a high value on having a stress-free and relaxing experience (49%). The younger generation, unsurprisingly, just want to have fun, giving their vote to plenty of activities (68%) and entertainment (65%).

TOP HOLIDAY PRIOTRITIES BY GENERATION

Parents:
Good value (61%)
Good weather (60%)
Plenty of activities for everyone (54%)
A stress-free and relaxing experience (52%)
Entertainment (50%)

Children:
Lots of kid’s activities (68%)
Entertainment (65%)
Good weather (46%)
Plenty of activities for everyone (37%)
Safety (25%)

Grandparents:
Good weather (52%)
A stress-free and relaxing experience (49%)
Good value (47%)
Safety (37%)
Entertainment (32%)

Research Commissioned by https://www.visitdubai.com
Research of 1,000 British Families Conducted by https://3gem.com/

charlotte skinner
BDBroadcast
+44 7976 588160
email us here

You just read:

From Grandparents to Kids – How to Keep Everyone Happy on Holiday this Summer

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more