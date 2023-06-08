Glass Construction Firm Shatters Child Care Barriers, Paving the Way for Working Parents to Succeed

TOOTRiS & Westhampton Architectural Glass Team Up

Suffolk County’s Westhampton Architectural Glass Partners with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to Support Employees and Struggling Care Providers

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2020, New York has lost a staggering 25% of its Family Child Care Programs*. As the state is facing a Child Care crisis, the design/construction firm Westhampton Architectural Glass is taking innovative action to do something about it – for their employees and the community. The company announced it is partnering with TOOTRiS, the largest Child Care Benefits platform in the country, as well as providing $3,000 in annual assistance, to help its working parents afford and access quality Child Care options.

Through the partnership, Westhampton Architectural Glass employees will have premium access to the first and only Child Care technology platform with nearly 200,000 licensed care providers, giving them around-the-clock, ability to search, vet, and compare programs that meet their specific needs. The partnership also benefits the Speonk area community as parents will be able to use their employer-provided financial aid to support smaller Family Child Care homes, which make up nearly 60% of the Child Care supply but are hard to find on internet searches and are not equipped with the administrative sophistication to manage multipayment enrollment transactions. With this new benefit, working families will be able to search for full-time, drop-in or emergency care, before/after-school programs, summer camps, tutoring, extracurricular activities, babysitters, nannies, and more and enroll in real-time.

“Our close-knit team of staff and craftsmen is the best in the business,” shares Bob Busking, President at Westhampton Architectural Glass. “With 50 years of combined expertise in design, drafting, and fabrication, we have a proud name to uphold - and our best work begins by supporting employees in building strong, happy families within our community. TOOTRiS helps us do that.”

The move comes just one year after New York governing officials made “historic investments” in Child Care to stop program closures, including promises to expand subsidized care eligibility requirements and increase provider reimbursement rates*. As it stands today, agency backlogs have produced a delay in rollouts and payments, drastically worsening an already overwhelming lack of affordable options for families. Currently, the average cost of care for a family of two in New York is $27,752/year**.

"Employers have a unique opportunity to help change our broken Child Care system," shares Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "By supporting working parents with care for their little ones, not only are companies like Westhampton Architectural Glass empowering them to pursue their career ambitions and dreams, but they are also bringing those parents directly to the doorstep of family child care home programs that are struggling for business to stay open.”

As New York continues to resolve its Child Care crisis, businesses like Westhampton Architectural Glass play a key role in filling the gaps. TOOTRiS provides a revolutionary way for them to take action that increases retention and productivity, while providing parents peace of mind.

Learn more on how Child Care Benefits can benefit employers and the community at tootris.com.

# # #

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the first and only universal Child Care platform that converges private and public Child Care stakeholders — Family Child Care Homes and Center-Based Providers, Parents, Agencies, and Employers — into a unified, real-time technology platform enabling employers and higher education institutions to offer turnkey Child Care Benefits to their workforce and student populations with the flexibility and family support paramount to increasing retention, productivity, and ROI (return on investment). Visit tootris.com/employers for information.

About Westhampton Architectural Glass:

Westhampton Architectural Glass specializes in crafting custom solutions for homes and offices, including doors, windows, and skylights. Their expert design and installation teams are among the industry’s most trusted skilled craftsmen, dedicated to fulfilling the architectural visions of every unique customer. The company’s commitment to quality in glass architecture and architectural design can be seen in some of the most prestigious residences in Eastern Long Island. Learn more at wharchglass.com. Follow @wharchglass on Instagram for behind-the-scenes peeks and modern design inspiration.

*The Center for New York City Affairs at The New School link - http://www.centernyc.org/about-us-1

**Economic Policy Institute link - https://www.epi.org/child-care-costs-in-the-united-states/#/NY