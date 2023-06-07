Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,929 in the last 365 days.

Passing lanes pavement overlay scheduled this month east of Moneta

Asphalt pavement milling of passing lanes between Moneta and Waltman is scheduled to begin June 12 east of Shoshoni on US20/26, with a pavement overlay of the seven sets of passing lanes scheduled to begin June 19.

The $4.64 million project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on the entire width of the highway at seven sets of passing lanes, and inside the Waltman Rest Area.

Prime contractor is Knife River of Casper.

As part of the project, soft spot repair is scheduled in the parking lot of the Waltman Rest Area, and several days of closure are planned during this work.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes. Traffic will be moved through the work zones with pilot vehicles," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kaia Tharp of Thermopolis.

Project completion date is June 30, 2023.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kaia Tharp, P.E., at (307) 864-3200, or by email.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

You just read:

Passing lanes pavement overlay scheduled this month east of Moneta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more