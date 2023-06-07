Restaurant Tech Trailblazer Vivian Wang, Founder and CEO of LANDED, Joins Restaurant Technology Network’s Vendor Advisory Board

LANDED Founder and CEO Joins Esteemed Restaurant Technology Network Advisory Board, Solidifying its Commitment to Solving the Hiring Crisis in the Restaurant Sector

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LANDED , the first end-to-end recruitment engine for the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that Founder and CEO, Vivian Wang , has joined Restaurant Technology Network’s (RTN) Vendor Advisory Council Board. Vivian joins fellow Council Board Members including Chris Lybeer (Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Marketing Officer of Revel Systems), Steven M. Elinson (Worldwide Head of Hospitality for Amazon Web Services), and Rom Krupp (Founder & CEO of OneDine), among others. Vivian will partner with the RTN Board to define and solve the most pressing issues facing the restaurant industry both today and in the future.



Vivian is the Founder & CEO of LANDED ( gotlanded.com ). She and the LANDED team are disrupting the industry by building the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping employers hire top-notch candidates quickly. Since launching LANDED, Vivian has been recognized by industry peers and press alike. She’s been featured in Business Insider in their “ Top Restaurant Power Players ”, Forbes in their 30 under 30 list , Inc’s Female Founders 200 list , and most recently, winning 1st place at RTN's Start-up Alley at MURTEC 2023 .

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on RTN’s Vendor Advisory Council Board to propel the restaurant industry forward. Understaffing is the biggest pain for restaurants, causing closures, cut hours, and lost revenue opportunities. We’re excited to collaborate with RTN to solve not just this challenge, but many more ahead. I have big goals and big ambitions for LANDED and this is another great step forward for us”, said Wang.

Over 400+ restaurant brands and 100+ supplier brands in the Restaurant Technology Network voted for the annual Council Board. This nomination and selection serves as a testament to the ongoing presence, voice, and impact of LANDED’s brand to the RTN community and leadership team.

LANDED’s fast growth year over year has had an outsized impact on both restaurants and workers. Today, LANDED has over 700,000 hourly workers and 500+ top employers on its platform, including Cava, Blaze Pizza, Panera, Dave’s Hot Chicken, McDonald’s and more. Restaurants report LANDED helped them fill more jobs, faster, and with better qualified candidates while solving for turnover costs. Restaurant workers also have more job opportunities, personalization, and career progression today through LANDED.

About LANDED

LANDED provides the first end-to-end recruiting platform helping restaurants and hospitality employers hire top-notch candidates quickly. LANDED makes General Managers happy and helps companies save time and money by automating candidate sourcing, engagement, and interview scheduling. Its intelligent matching and conversational AI technology connects candidates to employers based on each employer’s custom criteria, screening candidates based on 50+ data points – helping hire better candidates faster. LANDED has 500+ companies like Cava, Blaze Pizza, Panera, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and McDonald’s and 700,000+ hourly workers on its platform. Learn more at gotlanded.com .