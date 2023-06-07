Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Phase of Home Sites in Santa Rita Ranch Community Near Austin, Texas

New luxury home community features expansive home sites in secluded location within an hour of Austin

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTY HILL, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of 21 home sites in the Homestead neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch, a 4,000-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas. The new phase is located near a brand-new amenity site that is currently under construction and features greenbelt home sites. Home prices start in the upper $600,000s.



Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story home designs ranging from 2,871 to over 3,884 square feet of living space with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages on 70-foot-wide home sites. Exterior designs feature Classic, Farmhouse, Hill Country, and Transitional options.





“This award-winning community provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable Austin area,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable locations.”

Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch is located in Liberty Hill, northwest of Austin, with immediate access to Ronald Reagan Boulevard and State Highway 29. The award-winning Santa Rita Ranch master plan features a new amenity center including waterslides, two resort-style outdoor pools, a splash park, and the Wellness Barn, a state-of-the-art fitness center. The community also includes a full-time lifestyle director (also known as the Director of Fun), onsite public and private schools, proximity to downtown Georgetown, nature trails, and more.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Sales Center and model home are located at 528 Exploration Circle in Liberty Hill, Texas. For more information on Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Austin, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

