Mayor Bowser to Highlight Economic Development East of the River at the New DGS Headquarters Grand Opening

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 5 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Administration officials, local businesses, and community members to celebrate economic activity East of the River and the grand opening of the new Department of General Services (DGS) headquarters. At the event, Mayor Bowser will also announce awards from the Great Streets Retail Small Business grant program as well as additional opportunities for small and local businesses.

In 2019, Mayor Bowser issued an Mayor’s Order directing the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and DGS to identify potential relocation properties for District government agencies in Wards 7 and 8. The new headquarters is the first government office building to open utilizing Mayor Bowser’s East of the River leasing strategy. It will have 500 workers operating out of the facility and include shops and dining establishments on the ground floor when completed.

When:

Monday, June 5 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7

Keith Anderson, Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Delano Hunter, Director, DC Department of General Services

Where:

2934 Minnesota Avenue NE

*Closest Metro Station: Minnesota Avenue Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare: Minnesota Avenue Metro*

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

