Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,003 in the last 365 days.

Naval Station Everett, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island participated in disaster response exercise June 6

Naval Station Everett participated in a regional aircraft emergency response training exercise June 6, 2023, that included aircraft and first responders from state, county and local partner agencies in the Northwest Regional Aviation consortium. On-base exercise participants included personnel from Navy Search and Rescue based at NAS Whidbey Island, LifeFlight, and King County Search and Rescue.  This training scenario focused on preparing for a potential real-world earthquake and tsunami disaster response.  The exercise helped participating organizations, including the Navy, improve their ability to work together to support local emergency responders in a large-scale organized response. 

You just read:

Naval Station Everett, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island participated in disaster response exercise June 6

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more