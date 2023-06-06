Naval Station Everett, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island participated in disaster response exercise June 6

Naval Station Everett participated in a regional aircraft emergency response training exercise June 6, 2023, that included aircraft and first responders from state, county and local partner agencies in the Northwest Regional Aviation consortium. On-base exercise participants included personnel from Navy Search and Rescue based at NAS Whidbey Island, LifeFlight, and King County Search and Rescue. This training scenario focused on preparing for a potential real-world earthquake and tsunami disaster response. The exercise helped participating organizations, including the Navy, improve their ability to work together to support local emergency responders in a large-scale organized response.