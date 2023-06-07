Former NFL Star Reggie Dupard Returns to NOLA to Host STEM & Life Skills Leadership Camp

Former NFL Star Reggie Dupard Returns to New Orleans to Empower Youth Through STEM and Life Skills Leadership Camp

Fit and Faithful Living (FFL), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education and mentorship, is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural STEM and Life Skills Leadership Camp in New Orleans. Co-founder Reggie Dupard, a hometown football star and former NFL player, will be spearheading the camp, bringing his passion for community development and youth empowerment back to his roots.

Reggie Dupard, a celebrated figure in both the local and national sports community, is renowned for his remarkable football career. As the Co-Founder of Fit and Faithful Living, Dupard has demonstrated his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of young individuals. He holds the distinction of being the first African American student to attend John Curtis Christian School, where he excelled in football under the leadership of Coach JT Curtis. Dupard's exceptional talent shone through, leading him to be inducted into the New Orleans Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame. Additionally, his outstanding performance on the field earned him the distinction of being a former NFL player.

The Fit and Faithful Living Summer Camp in New Orleans will take place from Monday, June 12th to Friday, June 16th, from 10am to 3pm, at the Jefferson Parish Library located at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave, Metairie, LA 70001. This state-of-the-art facility provides an ideal setting for engaging and interactive camp activities.

The STEM and Life Skills Leadership Camp is designed to introduce young individuals to the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while fostering important life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, and effective communication. Through hands-on experiments, interactive workshops, and collaborative projects, participants will develop a strong foundation in STEM disciplines and gain valuable skills that will prepare them for future success.

"Returning to New Orleans and co-founding Fit and Faithful Living is a dream come true for me," said Reggie Dupard. "I am passionate about providing opportunities for young individuals to learn, grow, and reach their full potential. The Fit and Faithful Living Summer Camp combines my love for my hometown, my dedication to education, and my commitment to helping others."

For more information, please visit fitandfaithfulliving.org

About Fit and Faithful Living (FFL): Fit and Faithful Living is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering youth through education, mentorship, and community engagement. FFL offers a range of programs and services designed to instill values, promote leadership, and inspire personal growth in young individuals. With a focus on health and wellness, education, and character development, FFL strives to create a positive impact and shape the leaders of tomorrow.

