Payson Band Lineup Set for Here Comes the Sun Festival
Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 4th YearPAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced its band lineup for the 2023 Payson Here Comes the Sun Festival at Memorial Park June 23-24. FREE to the public, generous sponsors have lined up again for 2 days of classic rock. Last year’s attendance topped 1500 and more food truck are ready to serve.
“We love the momentum of our ULCF festivals demonstrated by increased sponsorship and the number of bands applying to play,” states John Pilmer, ULCF trustee and Communications Chair. “The park is such a perfect location and the crowd ranges from 9 to 90 years.”
This year’s band lineup includes: Bone Band, Whiskey Dilemma, Paradox, Shufflin’ Noah, Monkey Friday, Everett Lincoln, The Tri-Chevys, Alpine Highway, Ruse, Hartley Road, Geneva Road, Sone Stone, Dark Chikin, Totem, Moe Low, and Denovo. A list of performance times can be found here: 2023 Payson Here Comes The Sun Rock Festival.
This year’s sponsors include: City of Payson, Spry, In-n-Out, Zion’s Bank, Boothe Music, Wyllder Productions, Macey’s, Smith’s, Minky Couture, among others.
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
facebook.com/utahlcf
twitter.com/utahlcf
instagram.com/utahlcf
John Pilmer
Utah Live Concerts Foundation
+1 8013697535
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Utah Live Concerts