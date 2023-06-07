FHN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 21, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of First Horizon Corporation Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 28, 2022 to May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 21, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose material information to the market that it had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction. Specifically, TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in “recent years,” TD Bank only “flagged 28 customer transactions” as suspicious. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the transaction within the necessary time frames.

If you have suffered a loss in First Horizon you have until July 21, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased First Horizon securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

For additional information about the FHN lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/first-horizon-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=40439&from=3.

