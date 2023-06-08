Only Sports: The New Platform Connecting College Athletes Directly with Fans & Offering Earning Potential for Every Post
Only Sports, the first social media platform for college athletes, connects them with fans, showcasing talent and providing earnings based on fan engagement.UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Only Sports is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking social media platform exclusively for college athletes. Founded by former college football player Zach Derby and former NFL player AJ Derby, Only Sports is the first and only platform of its kind, with an athlete creator fund where athletes earn money every day based on their fan engagement.
Only Sports is designed to give college athletes a platform to showcase their talent and connect with fans in a new way. By providing exclusive content, such as behind-the-scenes footage and athlete interviews, Only Sports creates a direct line of communication between college athletes and their fans. Athletes can earn money by driving fan engagement, such as likes, shares, and comments, every day on the platform.
"College athletes are some of the most talented and dedicated individuals in the sports world, and they deserve a platform that reflects that," said Zach Derby, Co-Founder of Only Sports. "We created Only Sports to empower college athletes and give them the opportunity to connect with their fans on a deeper level."
AJ Derby, Co-Founder of Only Sports, added, "We're thrilled to launch a platform that offers a unique experience for both college athletes and their fans. Only Sports will revolutionize the way we think about social media and athlete sponsorship."
Only Sports is currently available to college athletes across the United States. Fans can sign up to follow their favorite athletes and engage with their content. To learn more about Only Sports and to sign up as a college athlete or fan, visit www.onlysports.io
Zach Derby
Only Sports
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok