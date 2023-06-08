Introducing Origin Endurance: A Better Approach to Sports Nutrition

Nutrition You Feel Good About

The most nutritious, delicious, and environmentally friendly energy gels in the world.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Origin Endurance is proud to announce the launch of its new line of products, dedicated to providing athletes with the most nutritious, delicious, and environmentally friendly endurance gels in the world. Bid farewell to the days of choking down processed sugar and lab-made chemicals in a pouch, and say hello to energy gels packed with whole foods like pineapple, apple, cinnamon, ginger root, and our secret weapon—sorghum.

Origin Endurance's energy gels are crafted for all athletes, from cyclists to runners, climbers to hikers, and pros to joes. Our secret ingredient, sorghum, is an ancient grain that's nutrient-packed and kind to the planet. Sorghum is one of the most drought-resistant and low-water usage grains, grown on over 5 million acres in the US. It requires only 1/10th the water, emits only 1/28th the greenhouse gas emissions, and produces only 1/20th the nutrient pollution compared to other grains, like brown rice syrup (used in other energy products).

"We believe that athletes should be able to fuel their performance while being mindful of the planet," said Travis Schlegel, Co-Founder of Origin Endurance. "Customers care about the ingredients in their food and deserve better than tubes of high fructose corn syrup to power their training. We aim to empower athletes to make healthier choices and contribute to a more sustainable future. With our sorghum-based products, we're allowing people to perform at their best without compromising their health or values."

Origin Endurance's product line includes a variety of sorghum-based gel flavors, available in both caffeinated and non-caffeinated options. Each gel is meticulously crafted to provide the ideal combination of sustained energy, enhanced endurance, and vital nutrients for peak performance.

"Origin gels have truly changed the way I think about training and race-day nutrition," said Haydn Strauss, Co-Founder of Origin Endurance. "By incorporating a healthier energy product into my daily training, I no longer cringe with every slurp. I enjoy the energy gels knowing they are packed with healthy vitamins and minerals, resulting in enhanced physical and mental performance, and better overall health."

For more information on Origin Endurance and its scrumptious, eco-friendly energy gels, visit https://www.originendurance.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Travis Schlegel, Founder, travis@originendurance.com, Washington, DC

Haydn Strauss, Founder, haydn@originendurance.com, Denver, CO