Dana Safety Supply Announces Partnership With G9 Defense Ammunition

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Safety Supply, the nation’s largest public safety equipment supplier and emergency vehicle upfitter, is pleased to announce being named as the sole-source supplier of G9 Defense duty ammunition products for law enforcement in 13 states, including the Mid-Atlantic, South-Eastern, and Southern portions of the United States.





As an industry-leading innovator of ammunition, G9 Defense has quickly gained recognition with Dana Safety Supply’s target market of law enforcement agencies. G9’s commitment to innovation and quality, crafting solid brass and copper ammunition, increases law enforcement's capabilities when it matters most. Notably, G9’s solid metal, fluted designs offer terminal performance 3-5 times that of traditional handgun duty rounds without over-penetration. G9’s projectiles and “barrier blind”, meaning when faced with common barriers such as auto glass, drywall, or sheet metal, they do not deflect in trajectory or lose terminal effect. Additionally, G9’s Armor Piercing Cavitator (restricted to law enforcement agency purchase) penetrates level IIIA soft body armor, further elevating effective response to active shooter scenarios with armored shooters.

Josh Mahnke, CEO and Founder of G9 Defense, sees this partnership as “a massive step forward in capability to provide law enforcement officers with the tools they need to do their job most effectively. Dana Safety Supply is a natural fit for us since they are working with hundreds of agencies every day and can help carry our message further.”

David Russo, President and CEO of Dana Safety Supply, furthered Mr. Mahnke’s remarks, adding, “Working with a partner that aligns with your core values is more than just a good business decision; it’s a relationship that furthers our mutual goal: Getting cutting-edge tools into the hands of those that need it most, our men and women of law enforcement.”

“Together,” Russo continued, “Dana Safety Supply and G9 Defense will work together to increase awareness of the innovation G9 is bringing to our industry. After seeing the effectiveness of this round first-hand, I knew we wanted to help bring more awareness to this ammunition. This partnership and the accompanying sole-source documentation will help clear the way for agencies to adopt this technology with little effort.”

Dana Safety Supply has solidified its position as an industry leader since its establishment, growing from a single location in 2005 to 32 locations in 2023. With over 400 full-time employees, Dana Safety Supply works directly with hundreds of agencies daily, bringing new and cutting-edge products to those who need them most.

