Global Sales of Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 5.1% CAGR, Reaching US$ 81.3 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The global aluminium potassium sulphate market witnessing growth due to the surging demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Sulphate of potassium and aluminium is used as an astringent and antiseptic. Owing to these properties it is widely applicable in the pharmaceutical industry. Rising investment from governments across the globe in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the aluminium potassium sulphate market.

In the recent period, demand for various types of cosmetics products has increased rapidly. Consumers increased spending on cosmetics and personal care products is considered the prime factor for the growth of the cosmetics market across the globe. This is anticipated to boost the demand for the aluminium potassium sulphate market during the forecast period, as it is widely used in the skincare products such as face powder, moisturizers, cleansing products, and many more.

Aluminium sulphate is also extensively used in the water purification process due to its coagulating leading properties. In the agriculture industry, aluminium potassium sulphate is known for enriching the potassium content in the soil when taken as a fertilizer.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global aluminium potassium sulphate market is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR and reach US$ 81.3 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a 4.3% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

CAGR between 2018 to 2022 The global aluminium potassium sulphate market is creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 34.2 million

China holds a prominent share in the global aluminium potassium sulphate market

Cosmetics end-use industry remains a key user of aluminium potassium sulphate driving the market growth

“Rising Government Activities in the Water Treatment Application to Boost the Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Demand in Coming Years” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Sigma-Aldrich Co.LLC

Merck KGaC

Holland Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Baslini SpA

Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical

Zibo Dazhong Edible Chemical

Powder Pac Chem

Market Growth Strategies

Market players are focusing on research and development activities to introduce innovative aluminium potassium sulphate products with enhanced properties or new applications. This strategy helps them stay ahead in the market and cater to the evolving needs of customers.

Companies are also investing in expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for aluminium potassium sulphate. This strategy ensures an adequate supply of the product and allows them to serve a larger customer base.

Segmentation of Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Industry Research Report

By Form : Powder Crystal

By End-use Industry : Water Purification Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Food & Beverage Paper Textile Agriculture Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aluminium potassium sulphate market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (powder and crystal), end-use industry (water purification, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverage, paper, textile, agriculture, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

