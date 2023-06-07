AXL Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Insights Featuring 16+ Companies | DelveInsight

The interest of Pharma and the research community in AXL inhibitors as anticancer agents has dramatically increased over the past years. The growing number of AXL inhibitors, and the ongoing clinical trials employing them, will allow the industry to determine the therapeutic potential of AXL targeting. AXL has emerged as a major therapeutic target and a potential biomarker in several cancer types, and future investigations are warranted to develop novel and effective treatment and diagnostic tools based on this target. Given the amount of evidence supporting the role of AXL in cancer and the increasing number of AXL-targeting candidates entering clinical trials, it is likely that such interest will continue to rise in the years to come.

The interest of Pharma and the research community in AXL inhibitors as anticancer agents has dramatically increased over the past years. The growing number of AXL inhibitors, and the ongoing clinical trials employing them, will allow the industry to determine the therapeutic potential of AXL targeting. AXL has emerged as a major therapeutic target and a potential biomarker in several cancer types, and future investigations are warranted to develop novel and effective treatment and diagnostic tools based on this target. Given the amount of evidence supporting the role of AXL in cancer and the increasing number of AXL-targeting candidates entering clinical trials, it is likely that such interest will continue to rise in the years to come.

DelveInsight’s 'AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline AXL inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the AXL inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s AXL inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 16+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline AXL inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline AXL inhibitors. Key AXL inhibitors companies such as Exelixis, BioAtla, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Mirati Therapeutics, Aravive, Ono Pharmaceutical, BerGenBio, HEC Pharm, Exelixis, Betta Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new AXL inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new AXL inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising AXL inhibitors in the pipeline such as Batiraxcept, Cabozantinib, Sitravatinib, ONO-7475, Bemcentinib, BA3011, CT053, TP-0903, XL092, BPI-9016M, and others are under different phases of AXL inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of AXL inhibitors clinical trials. In May 2023, Aravive announced the presentation of updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL and virtually.

In January 2022, BerGenBio ASA and Oslo University Hospital announced the execution of a collaborative agreement to study the BerGenBio AXL inhibitor bemcentinib, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

In January 2022, BioAtla, Inc. entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab).

The AXL inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage AXL inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the AXL inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

AXL Inhibitors Overview

AXL is a TAM-related Receptor Tyrosine Kinase (RTK). It is a cell-surface transmembrane receptor that functions as a controlled kinase via its cytoplasmic domain. Mer and Tyro3 are also members of the TAM family. AXL is widely expressed in numerous organs, including macrophages, endothelial cells, the heart, liver, and skeletal muscle, where it serves a range of activities, including apoptosis clearance, cell survival regulation, vascular integrity maintenance, and hematopoiesis. AXL inhibitors have been demonstrated to increase tumor cell death while decreasing migration and invasion. Chemotherapy and other small-molecule inhibitors, such as VEGF, EGFR, PI3K, PARP, and HER2 inhibitors, are more effective when AXL is targeted. As a result, AXL inhibitors have the potential to be highly valuable at the center of cancer combination therapy, addressing largely unmet medical needs as well as several high-value market opportunities.





A snapshot of the AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Cabozantinib Exelixis/Ipsen Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer; Prostate cancer Oral Batiraxcept Aravive Phase III Ovarian cancer Intravenous Zanzalintinib Exelixis Phase III Colorectal cancer; Renal cell carcinoma Oral Sitravatinib Mirati Therapeutics Phase III Non-small cell lung cancer; Ovarian cancer; Renal cell carcinoma Oral BA 3011 BioAtla Phase II Non-small cell lung cancer; Ovarian cancer; Soft tissue sarcoma Intravenous ONO-7475 Ono Pharmaceutical Phase II Acute myeloid leukemia Oral TP-0903 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Phase I/II Acute myeloid leukemia; Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Oral Ningetinib HEC Pharm Phase I/II Liver cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Renal cancer Oral BPI-9016M Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd Phase I Non-small cell lung cancer Oral

AXL Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The AXL inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging novel AXL inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Key AXL Inhibitors Companies : Exelixis, BioAtla, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Mirati Therapeutics, Aravive, Ono Pharmaceutical, BerGenBio, HEC Pharm, Exelixis, Betta Pharmaceuticals, and others

: Exelixis, BioAtla, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Mirati Therapeutics, Aravive, Ono Pharmaceutical, BerGenBio, HEC Pharm, Exelixis, Betta Pharmaceuticals, and others Key AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Batiraxcept, Cabozantinib, Sitravatinib, ONO-7475, Bemcentinib, BA3011, CT053, TP-0903, XL092, BPI-9016M, and others

Table of Contents

1. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. AXL Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. AXL Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the AXL Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the AXL Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

