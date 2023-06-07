OneEleven and Schulich announce Venture Studio as part of new Tech MBA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University’s Schulich School of Business and OneEleven have formalized a joint 'Venture Studio' as part of the School’s new MBA in Technology Leadership (Tech MBA) .



The Tech MBA program, the first of its kind in Canada, launches this September and will help develop the next generation of leaders for a business world that is increasingly tech driven.

The Venture Studio will be co-led by award-winning Schulich Adjunct Professor Chris Carder and will match teams of top students with member companies from both OneEleven and the Schulich Startups communities, completing pro bono strategic product and fundraising analysis for select startups.

The Venture Studio will also feature guest lectures by top founders and venture capitalists, project mentorship by leading innovators and investors, special joint events with OneEleven community members, and networking opportunities with OneEleven and the Schulich Startups community recruiting for new talent.

“This partnership will enable OneEleven to continue contributing to the ecosystem of talent and upskilling and we can’t wait to work with these leaders of the future,” says OneEleven Interim Managing Director Angelo Casanas. "Schulich is an iconic business education brand and we're thrilled with this partnership."

Professor Carder, who is now actively recruiting for additional Course Instructors, Guest Lecturers and Mentors, adds: "The Venture Studio will unlock a world of learning opportunities and relationships for our students. OneEleven is a dream partnership for us, with their impressive track record of supporting high-growth companies, which have raised more than $800 Million in follow-on funding in the past 24 months."



About Schulich School of Business and the Schulich Tech MBA:

Known as Canada’s Global Business School™, Schulich offers business programs year-round at its state-of-the-art complex at York University; at its Miles S. Nadal Management Centre located in the heart of the Toronto’s financial district; and at its campus in Hyderabad, India. The School also has strategic and academic partnerships with a number of the world’s leading business schools in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Schulich offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate business degrees that lead to rewarding careers in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, and has more than 35,000 alumni working in over 90 countries.

The Schulich Tech MBA program will launch in Fall 2023 and will help develop the next generation of leaders for a business world that is increasingly tech driven. The 16-month, highly experiential professional program will equip students with the leadership and management skills needed to succeed in a business world facing major transformational changes, including the rapid application of artificial intelligence and other technological advances. Key program features include a guaranteed workplace internship, direct exposure to industry leaders as part of a small selective class, and career support through the Tech MBA’s Professional Development Hive.

About OneEleven

OneEleven , led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), is a highly curated community where tech startups become scaleups. We focus on helping post-seed companies get the most out of their talent by providing bespoke programming to ensure that emerging team leaders and people managers are growing and learning as fast as their companies are scaling.

OneEleven’s mission is to enable Canada’s leading high-growth scaleups to relentlessly focus on value creation and business growth by helping nurture and develop their growing leaders. Our vision is to bring together Canada’s best technology entrepreneurs to provide them with the resources they need to build globally competitive companies.

