Dignity Gold Announces Formal Completion of Foreclosure of Multiple Mines from Apache Mill Tailings
Dignity Gold now wholly owns the mining claims, including above-ground tailings, placer deposits, and subsurface hard-rock mining deposits”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold ("Dignity"), a company utilizing security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector, announced today the formal completion of the foreclosure of the Apache Mill Tailings mines, resulting in Dignity Gold owning them outright.
— Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold, LLC
With the guidance of law firm Fennemore Craig, Dignity formally foreclosed on all assets of Apache Mill Tailings covered under the Security Agreement and Forward Purchase Agreement. Additionally, the associated blanket UCC filings and the Deed of Trust, initially held by Dignity as the secured party, will now revert to full Dignity ownership.
Along with previously owned mining claims, Panguitch One and Two, Dignity will now own the mining claims for Panguitch Three and Four in Nevada, and Johnny Bull and Silver Knight in Arizona.
“Dignity Gold now wholly owns the mining claims, including above-ground tailings, placer deposits, and subsurface hard-rock mining deposits that contain gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and several other high-value minerals, at Nevada’s Panguitch Three and Four and Arizona’s Johnny Bull and Silver Knight locations,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold, LLC. “We look forward to being a catalyst for the modern, eco-friendly exploration, recovery, and production of metals and minerals within all our sites.”
The NI 43-101 engineering reports for the combined entities owned by Dignity Gold indicate the presence of minerals including gold, silver, platinum, PGMs, and strategic metals, and place the total value of these reserves in the billions USD.
Dignity Gold, through its subsidiary Dignity Corporation, is issuing DIGau tokens in private placements to certain investors under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act. These tokens are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 of the Securities Act.
Cautionary Statement
No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange, or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantee the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Dignity Gold, LLC is a precious metals mining and blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities in the United States' precious metals mining and mineral sectors. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corporation, which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau and is backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com, or follow us on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.
About DIGau
The DIGau token is a verified gold reserve-backed security token represented by a pledge of at least $6 billion in gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits. DIGau tokens should be more liquid than physical gold, which has significant logistical hurdles to its trading or physical possession. DIGau tokens should offer comparatively fast and easy transferability within the bounds of securities trading laws and are intended to be tradable any time of the day, year round. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com, follow us on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.
