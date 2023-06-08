BluWorkz Launches Revenue Share Fundraising Campaign on Wefunder

VR Training for Workforce Development BluWorkz Logo BluWorkz Co-Founders Peter Chronopoulos & Mike Morgan

BluWorkz is raising $500,000 to bring talent assessment, career development, and skill-building solutions to nearly 60 million workers in the United States.

We have learned that underserved communities are often the ones stuck in low-opportunity minimum wage jobs. We aim to fix that by leveraging our technology, Opportunity Zones, and partnerships” — Peter Chronopoulos

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz , a Veteran operated talent enablement technology company is excited to announce the launch of their revenue-share crowdfunding campaign to implement the next phase of their mission to better serve the non-credentialed workforce. Earlier this year, Really-Virtual rebranded to BluWorkz with a mission to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity. Their REAL-Forklift Virtual Reality Simulators have been adopted and used by schools, workforce development agencies and non-profits across the United States. "With BluWorkz, we believe that the focus should be on the job-seekers and workers in these largely overlooked communities," said CEO Mike Morgan.Now is the time to empower those who need it most with the tools to get the best job today with on-going access career development and skill-building for continued career and earnings opportunities. Too many people are stuck in a rut earning near minimum wage with no career development or wage opportunity. Even worse there are those who remain on the sidelines because they don't have the skills, mentorship, or confidence to get meaningful work.BluWorkz is raising $500,000 to bring talent assessment, career development, and skill-building solutions to the nearly 60 million workers in the United States stuck in low wage opportunities. Building on the success of our Real-Forklift, they will expand their solutions to address this broad workforce primarily focusing on jobs that don't traditionally require specific schooling or certifications. For those that have hands-on work, our digital platform will provide the job-seeker the tools to showcase their ability to do the job."We have decided to raise capital using a revenue-based funding strategy. That means that all our customers, supporters, and cheerleaders will have the opportunity to invest in our mission," said Mike Morgan, CEO. Revenue-based funding provides investors, with a portion of every dollar in revenue generated for a 2x return on that investment.It's easy to invest using Wefunder 's innovative crowdfunding platform. Wefunder handles all the legal disclosures, contracts, and payments. It is as simple as creating a profile, answering some qualifying questions, and then pledging your commitment.BluWorkz crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder allows anyone to be a part of a network of people who share a mission to to serve large portion of the workforce so often overlooked in professional development and digital solutions.According to Mike Morgan, "in today's climate this is not only a fantastic platform for startups to raise capital, but it creates community with those that feel passionate with a cause and want to invest. In our case, it is to improve job access and quality of life for those in underserved and disenfranchised communities. We believe with our platform and Opportunities Zones, we can provide a more competent and confident job-seeker who can showcase their hands-on skills using our BluWorkz Real-Solutions platform. Even after their initial opportunity, we are their to help them build the skills to get away from low-wage dead-end hourly work and into long-term career growth positions."

