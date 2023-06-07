Submit Release
European Year of Skills: join iTalks on data skills in public sector in June and July

To kickstart the European Year of Skills, the European Commission Innovation Lab (iLab) is offering a series of iTalks throughout June and July on data literacy initiatives to foster public sector innovation.

The talks will be conducted by ten data literacy experts. They will explain how different stakeholders address the lack of digital skills, more specifically, data skills.

This series is open for anyone interested in learning more about the topic, such as: representatives of public administrations (local, regional, and national level), European institutions, international organisations, academia, or just curious citizens.

Six talks will take place between 14 June and 5 July.

